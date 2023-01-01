Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 9000 VS Snapdragon 680 Dimensity 9000 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Higher GPU frequency (~31%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 268K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 268K Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 680 268784 Dimensity 9000 +276% 1009498 CPU 82218 257778 GPU 50002 400071 Memory 67147 156049 UX 69303 188263 Total score 268784 1009498 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 680 377 Dimensity 9000 +238% 1275 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 680 1568 Dimensity 9000 +176% 4333

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 680 442 Dimensity 9000 +1720% 8044 Stability 99% 90% Graphics test 2 FPS 48 FPS Score 442 8044

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[Medium] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 23 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 26 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 9000

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 1024 KB L2 cache - 3.5 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP - 4 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G710 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 1114 MHz 850 MHz Execution units 2 10 Shading units 96 512 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 November 2021 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM6225 MT6983 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site