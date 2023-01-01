Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 268K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
268784
Dimensity 9200 +328%
1150519
CPU 82218 275605
GPU 50002 436558
Memory 67147 227902
UX 69303 204053
Total score 268784 1150519
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1568
Dimensity 9200 +218%
4994

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
442
Dimensity 9200 +2640%
12109
Stability 99% 86%
Graphics test 2 FPS 72 FPS
Score 442 12109

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1114 MHz -
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 7
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

