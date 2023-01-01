Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 268K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82218
|275605
|GPU
|50002
|436558
|Memory
|67147
|227902
|UX
|69303
|204053
|Total score
|268784
|1150519
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Dimensity 9200 +249%
1314
Multi-Core Score
1568
Dimensity 9200 +218%
4994
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|86%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|72 FPS
|Score
|442
|12109
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|11
|Shading units
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
