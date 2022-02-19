Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 208K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +29%
268818
Helio G70
208049
CPU 81885 71777
GPU 48510 33026
Memory 64789 43017
UX 71783 59110
Total score 268818 208049
AnTuTu v9

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +19%
1570
Helio G70
1315
Image compression - 79.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 18 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.43 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.5 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 395.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
444
Helio G70 +34%
594
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Score 444 594

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6769V/CB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
23 (69.7%)
10 (30.3%)
Total votes: 33

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Avatar
guest 19 February 2022 14:05
Very good comparison. I am using INFINIX HOT 10 - Android 10 version with Helio G70 chip, 6 GB x 128 GB, Good performance. Is it advisable to replace it with Redmi Note 11 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip?
0 Reply
