Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 680
VS
Helio G90T
Snapdragon 680
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 268K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
268310
Helio G90T +24%
332251
CPU 81885 96604
GPU 48510 86503
Memory 64789 60011
UX 71783 87565
Total score 268310 332251
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
374
Helio G90T +33%
496
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1568
Helio G90T +4%
1626
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Helio G90T +197%
1315
Stability 98% 96%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Score 443 1315

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6785V/CC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
20 (23%)
67 (77%)
Total votes: 87

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 720G
2. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G95
3. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G85
4. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G96
5. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G80
6. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 870
7. Helio G90T vs Helio G96
8. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 730G
9. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 662
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish