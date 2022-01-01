Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 100K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 11.92 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|84900
|33105
|GPU
|48305
|14660
|Memory
|65240
|21976
|UX
|68226
|31863
|Total score
|264727
|100811
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +140%
372
155
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +111%
1553
737
|Image compression
|-
|23.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.81 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|8.82 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.31 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.51 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|150.25 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|443
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|11.92 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
