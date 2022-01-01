Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 110K
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.93 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +143%
268310
110316
CPU 81885 36071
GPU 48510 14787
Memory 64789 27908
UX 71783 31015
Total score 268310 110316
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +144%
374
153
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +82%
1568
860
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 443 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS - 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6225 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
