Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 680
VS
Helio P70
Snapdragon 680
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 201K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +33%
268310
Helio P70
201438
CPU 81885 61950
GPU 48510 42222
Memory 64789 37914
UX 71783 59282
Total score 268310 201438
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +24%
374
Helio P70
301
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +12%
1568
Helio P70
1402
Image compression - 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.45 words/s
Machine learning - 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 429.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Helio P70 +63%
720
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Score 443 720

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS - 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6771V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (87.5%)
2 (12.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 680
2. Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 680
3. Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 680
4. Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 680
5. Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 680
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish