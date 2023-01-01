Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 166K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 680 +63%
271775
Snapdragon 460
166496
CPU 80369 57163
GPU 49250 23164
Memory 63380 42589
UX 76547 43120
Total score 271775 166496
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 75.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.1 words/s
Machine learning - 14.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.31 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 433.4 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 1 FPS
Score 441 241

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 36 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 42 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 154 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM6225 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
