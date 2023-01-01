Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 166K
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|80369
|57163
|GPU
|49250
|23164
|Memory
|63380
|42589
|UX
|76547
|43120
|Total score
|271775
|166496
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +47%
377
256
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +34%
1559
1160
|Image compression
|-
|75.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|14.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.31 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|433.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|1 FPS
|Score
|441
|241
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|154 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6225
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
