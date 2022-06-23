Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 680
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 209K
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +28%
268310
Snapdragon 660
209524
CPU 81885 72014
GPU 48510 35497
Memory 64789 41094
UX 71783 59683
Total score 268310 209524
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 96%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Score 443 374

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 SM6115
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Avatar
Erebus 23 June 2022 09:47
How come the 660 supports 4K playback and the 680 does not. I mean wtf qualcomm?
0 Reply
Avatar
Anon 31 May 2022 04:42
Qualcomm is truly shameless to sell the same 660, DOWNGRADED, 4 years later. Garbage soc from a garbage company.
+2 Reply
