Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 209K
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|81885
|72014
|GPU
|48510
|35497
|Memory
|64789
|41094
|UX
|71783
|59683
|Total score
|268310
|209524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +11%
374
336
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +19%
1568
1318
|Image compression
|-
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|487.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|96%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|443
|374
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|SM6115
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
