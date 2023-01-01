Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Snapdragon 685 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 287K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 287964 Dimensity 1080 +82% 525002 CPU - 142334 GPU - 140609 Memory - 108237 UX - 139021 Total score 287964 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 374 Dimensity 1080 +117% 810 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 1600 Dimensity 1080 +42% 2278

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 Execution units 2 4 Shading units 96 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced March 2023 October 2022 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD MT6877V/TTZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site