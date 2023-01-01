Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 810 VS Snapdragon 685 Dimensity 810 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 1-year and 8-months later

Announced 1-year and 8-months later 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810 Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 390K vs 287K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 287964 Dimensity 810 +36% 390332 CPU - 111534 GPU - 91947 Memory - 77365 UX - 111978 Total score 287964 390332 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 374 Dimensity 810 +67% 624 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 1600 Dimensity 810 +18% 1893

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Dimensity 810 1296 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 7 FPS Score - 1296

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 37 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 810

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 512 KB L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 2 MB Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Transistor count - 12 billion TDP - 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency - 850 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 96 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 August 2021 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD MT6833V Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site