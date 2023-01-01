Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 685
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 685
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 390K vs 287K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 685
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 685
287964
Dimensity 810 +36%
390332
CPU - 111534
GPU - 91947
Memory - 77365
UX - 111978
Total score 287964 390332
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 685
1600
Dimensity 810 +18%
1893

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1296

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 August 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225-AD MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 720G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and MediaTek Helio G95
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and MediaTek Dimensity 900
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and MediaTek Helio G99
5. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
7. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
8. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 685, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish