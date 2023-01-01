Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 390K vs 287K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|111534
|GPU
|-
|91947
|Memory
|-
|77365
|UX
|-
|111978
|Total score
|287964
|390332
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
374
Dimensity 810 +67%
624
Multi-Core Score
1600
Dimensity 810 +18%
1893
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1296
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
