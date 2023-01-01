Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 900 VS Snapdragon 685 Dimensity 900 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Announced 1-year and 11-months later 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz) Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900 Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 287K

Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 287K Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 287964 Dimensity 900 +65% 474479 CPU - 126546 GPU - 128361 Memory - 104727 UX - 115721 Total score 287964 474479

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 374 Dimensity 900 +88% 704 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 1600 Dimensity 900 +33% 2132 Image compression - 123.5 Mpixels/s Face detection - 20.5 images/s Speech recognition - 38.3 words/s Machine learning - 33.1 images/s Camera shooting - 19.6 images/s HTML 5 - 2.51 Mnodes/s SQLite - 632.6 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Dimensity 900 2199 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2199

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 900

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Transistor count - 10 billion TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 900 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units 96 48 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 May 2021 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD MT6877 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site