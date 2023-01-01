Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 287K
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|126546
|GPU
|-
|128361
|Memory
|-
|104727
|UX
|-
|115721
|Total score
|287964
|474479
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
374
Dimensity 900 +88%
704
Multi-Core Score
1600
Dimensity 900 +33%
2132
|Image compression
|-
|123.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|38.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|33.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.51 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|632.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2199
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
