Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 685
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 685
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Announced 5-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 281K vs 203K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 685
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 685 +39%
281523
Snapdragon 660
203032
CPU 92945 71329
GPU 41184 35131
Memory 64187 36052
UX 82704 59685
Total score 281523 203032
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 89.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.2 words/s
Machine learning - 18.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Score 641 373

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 218 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225-AD SM6115
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 660
2. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
3. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
4. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
5. MediaTek Dimensity 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 685
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 685
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 685
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 685
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 685, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский