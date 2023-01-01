Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 5-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 281K vs 203K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92945
|71329
|GPU
|41184
|35131
|Memory
|64187
|36052
|UX
|82704
|59685
|Total score
|281523
|203032
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 685 +12%
377
336
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 685 +21%
1603
1322
|Image compression
|-
|89.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|453.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|96%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|641
|373
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|218 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|SM6115
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
