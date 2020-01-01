Snapdragon 690 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 3 years and 10 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
A10 Fusion +25%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +29%
1820
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +29%
323200
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 690
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Apple A13 Bionic and A10 Fusion
- Apple A12X Bionic and A10 Fusion
- Apple A11 Bionic and A10 Fusion