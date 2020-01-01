Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690
627
A11 Bionic +50%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690
1820
A11 Bionic +29%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +2%
323200
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

