Snapdragon 690 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
71
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 323K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
A12 Bionic +81%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
A12 Bionic +62%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323200
A12 Bionic +26%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
