Snapdragon 690 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 323K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690
627
A12 Bionic +81%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690
1820
A12 Bionic +62%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690
323200
A12 Bionic +26%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 690 or ask any questions
