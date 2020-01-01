Snapdragon 690 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 323K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
A13 Bionic +115%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
A13 Bionic +96%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323200
A13 Bionic +48%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 690
- Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 690
- Kirin 980 and A13 Bionic
- Snapdragon 865 and A13 Bionic
- Kirin 990 (4G) and A13 Bionic
- A12 Bionic and A13 Bionic
- Snapdragon 855 Plus and A13 Bionic