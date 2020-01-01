Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 323K
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690
627
A14 Bionic +155%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690
1820
A14 Bionic +127%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690
323200
A14 Bionic +79%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 690 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish