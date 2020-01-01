Snapdragon 690 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 323K
- 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
A14 Bionic +155%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
A14 Bionic +127%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323200
A14 Bionic +79%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
