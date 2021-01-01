Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 168K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Apple A9

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +70%
286097
Apple A9
168258
CPU 106188 70699
GPU 62482 36687
Memory 55313 31959
UX 59570 35338
Total score 286097 168258

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +12%
604
Apple A9
539
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +85%
1804
Apple A9
976
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s 53.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 16.9 images/s 9.04 images/s
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s 21.9 words/s
Machine learning 26.7 images/s 26.3 images/s
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s 12.2 images/s
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s 313 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 128 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

