We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|106188
|70699
|GPU
|62482
|36687
|Memory
|55313
|31959
|UX
|59570
|35338
|Total score
|286097
|168258
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +12%
604
539
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +85%
1804
976
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|53.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|9.04 images/s
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|21.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|26.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|313 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|128
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
