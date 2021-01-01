Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 710A

Snapdragon 690
VS
Kirin 710A
Snapdragon 690
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 158K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +81%
286097
Kirin 710A
158400
CPU 106188 70798
GPU 62482 27123
Memory 55313 39134
UX 59570 34913
Total score 286097 158400

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +93%
604
Kirin 710A
313
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +58%
1804
Kirin 710A
1145
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
