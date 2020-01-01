Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
45
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
59
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 323K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
Kirin 820 +4%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
Kirin 820 +40%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323200
Kirin 820 +17%
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
