Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 690
VS
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 314K
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690
618
Kirin 9000 +46%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690
1780
Kirin 9000 +81%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690
314022
Kirin 9000 +68%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Cores - 24
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 690 or ask any questions
