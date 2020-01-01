Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 314K
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Kirin 9000 +46%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1780
Kirin 9000 +81%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
314022
Kirin 9000 +68%
529116
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|Cores
|-
|24
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 690
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs Kirin 9000
- Samsung Exynos 990 vs HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs HiSilicon Kirin 9000