Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|106188
|49307
|GPU
|62482
|14445
|Memory
|55313
|26207
|UX
|59570
|26027
|Total score
|286097
|168951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +81%
604
333
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +41%
1804
1276
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
