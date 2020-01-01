Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +60%
627
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +31%
1820
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +38%
323200
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970