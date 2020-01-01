Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 323K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
Kirin 990 (4G) +20%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
Kirin 990 (4G) +69%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323200
Kirin 990 (4G) +34%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 690
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) vs 990 (4G)