Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 318K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690
318766
Dimensity 1100 +83%
581794
CPU 106188 -
GPU 62482 -
Memory 55313 -
UX 59570 -
Total score 318766 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 730G
3. Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 865
4. Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 720G
5. Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 712
6. Dimensity 1100 or Snapdragon 865
7. Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1000
8. Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1000 Plus
9. Dimensity 1100 or Exynos 2100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish