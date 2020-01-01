Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 286K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +12%
319262
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 106188 -
GPU 62482 -
Memory 55313 -
UX 59570 -
Total score 319262 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 730G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 865
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 720G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 712
6. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Helio G85
8. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 720

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish