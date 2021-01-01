Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 690
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 350K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690
350401
Dimensity 810 +11%
387476
CPU 110385 113696
GPU 76645 85477
Memory 63724 76385
UX 94636 105966
Total score 350401 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS - 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 690
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 690
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or Snapdragon 690
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 690
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 690
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Dimensity 810
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or MediaTek Dimensity 810
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or MediaTek Dimensity 810
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Dimensity 810
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish