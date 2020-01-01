Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 323K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690
1820
Dimensity 820 +47%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690
323200
Dimensity 820 +26%
406574

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Cores - 5
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 70 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (17.9%)
32 (82.1%)
Total votes: 39

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 690 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish