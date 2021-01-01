Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Dimensity 900

Snapdragon 690
VS
Dimensity 900
Snapdragon 690
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 321K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690
321417
Dimensity 900 +52%
487978
CPU 106188 -
GPU 62482 -
Memory 55313 -
UX 59570 -
Total score 321417 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
