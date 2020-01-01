Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 205K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +77%
627
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +42%
1820
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +57%
323200
205538
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
