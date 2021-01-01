Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 192K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 690 +46%
281377
Helio G88
192977
CPU 106188 74619
GPU 62482 33985
Memory 55313 42103
UX 59570 43577
Total score 281377 192977
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +78%
596
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +42%
1831
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

