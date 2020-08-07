Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 288K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +27%
627
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +11%
1820
Helio G90T
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +12%
323200
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

