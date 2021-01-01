Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +2%
350401
Helio G96
343803
CPU 110385 98570
GPU 76645 76840
Memory 63724 70017
UX 94636 94023
Total score 350401 343803
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +11%
611
Helio G96
548
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690
1863
Helio G96 +3%
1914
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

