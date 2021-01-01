Snapdragon 690 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|110385
|98570
|GPU
|76645
|76840
|Memory
|63724
|70017
|UX
|94636
|94023
|Total score
|350401
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +11%
611
548
Multi-Core Score
1863
Helio G96 +3%
1914
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
