Snapdragon 690 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 169K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|106188
|68803
|GPU
|62482
|23779
|Memory
|55313
|24831
|UX
|59570
|32378
|Total score
|286097
|169236
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +125%
604
269
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +63%
1804
1105
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|17.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|12.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|9.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|419.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|128
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
