Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 690
VS
Helio P60
Snapdragon 690
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 169K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +69%
286097
Helio P60
169236
CPU 106188 68803
GPU 62482 23779
Memory 55313 24831
UX 59570 32378
Total score 286097 169236

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +125%
604
Helio P60
269
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +63%
1804
Helio P60
1105
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 16.9 images/s 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s 17.1 words/s
Machine learning 26.7 images/s 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s 419.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 690
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 690
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 690
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Mediatek Helio P60
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Mediatek Helio P60
8. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Mediatek Helio P60
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Mediatek Helio P60
10. MediaTek Helio G35 vs Mediatek Helio P60

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish