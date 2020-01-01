Snapdragon 690 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 220K
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +58%
627
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +21%
1820
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +46%
323200
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
