Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 347K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|110385
|-
|GPU
|76645
|-
|Memory
|63724
|-
|UX
|94636
|-
|Total score
|347565
|382974
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +13%
607
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +15%
1852
1607
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|811
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 480 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6350
|SM4350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
