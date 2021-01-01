Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 690
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 347K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690
347565
Snapdragon 480 Plus +10%
382974
CPU 110385 -
GPU 76645 -
Memory 63724 -
UX 94636 -
Total score 347565 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 16.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s -
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 811 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6350 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 765G
3. Snapdragon 690 vs Exynos 9611
4. Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 750G
5. Snapdragon 690 vs Kirin 980
6. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 662
9. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 750G
10. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G80
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish