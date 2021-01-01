Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 154K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|106188
|69937
|GPU
|62482
|24360
|Memory
|55313
|32441
|UX
|59570
|27977
|Total score
|286097
|154689
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +81%
604
333
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +37%
1804
1314
|Image compression
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|16.9 images/s
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|28.8 words/s
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.7 images/s
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.9 images/s
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|579.5 Krows/s
|487.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
