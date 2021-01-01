Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 690
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 154K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +85%
286097
Snapdragon 660
154689
CPU 106188 69937
GPU 62482 24360
Memory 55313 32441
UX 59570 27977
Total score 286097 154689

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 111.3 Mpixels/s 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 16.9 images/s 12 images/s
Speech recognition 28.8 words/s 24.1 words/s
Machine learning 26.7 images/s 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting 15.9 images/s 11 images/s
HTML 5 2.25 Mnodes/s 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 579.5 Krows/s 487.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 6 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2020 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
21 (77.8%)
6 (22.2%)
Total votes: 27

