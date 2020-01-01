Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 177K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +79%
627
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +38%
1820
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +82%
323200
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
