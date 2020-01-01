Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 217K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 6-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +42%
630
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 690 +31%
1829
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +48%
321216
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|SDM678
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|-
