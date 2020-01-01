Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 217K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 690 +48%
321216
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X51 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 SDM678
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site -

