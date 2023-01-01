Snapdragon 695 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|117432
|124988
|GPU
|99983
|147976
|Memory
|67607
|61076
|UX
|112523
|66430
|Total score
|401080
|403655
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
703
A11 Bionic +31%
924
Multi-Core Score
2032
A11 Bionic +15%
2341
|Image compression
|-
|122.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|35.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|21 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.15 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|767.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|71%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|20 FPS
|Score
|1199
|3420
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Apple M10
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|APL1W72
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|-
