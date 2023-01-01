Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 695
VS
A11 Bionic
Snapdragon 695
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401080
A11 Bionic +1%
403655
CPU 117432 124988
GPU 99983 147976
Memory 67607 61076
UX 112523 66430
Total score 401080 403655
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
703
A11 Bionic +31%
924
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2032
A11 Bionic +15%
2341
Image compression - 122.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 35.8 words/s
Machine learning - 39.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 21 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.15 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 767.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1199
A11 Bionic +185%
3420
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 7 FPS 20 FPS
Score 1199 3420

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 4 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Apple M10
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 APL1W72
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
55 (50.5%)
54 (49.5%)
Total votes: 109

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 855 vs A11 Bionic
2. A12 Bionic vs A11 Bionic
3. Dimensity 920 vs Snapdragon 695
4. Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695
5. Dimensity 810 vs Snapdragon 695
6. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 695
7. Helio G99 vs Snapdragon 695
8. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 695
9. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 695
10. Dimensity 930 vs Snapdragon 695
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский