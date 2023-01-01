Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 695
VS
A12 Bionic
Snapdragon 695
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 401K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401080
A12 Bionic +32%
531342
CPU 117432 145514
GPU 99983 197436
Memory 67607 73728
UX 112523 110833
Total score 401080 531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
703
A12 Bionic +59%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2032
A12 Bionic +44%
2930
Image compression - 132.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 67.8 words/s
Machine learning - 54.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 745 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1199
A12 Bionic +336%
5223
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 7 FPS 31 FPS
Score 1199 5223

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Intel XMM 7560
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 APL1W81
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (20.7%)
23 (79.3%)
Total votes: 29

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
