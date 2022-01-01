Snapdragon 695 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
74
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 618K vs 403K
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127121
|161025
|GPU
|99172
|259620
|Memory
|63008
|82902
|UX
|112511
|110973
|Total score
|403219
|618713
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
699
A13 Bionic +91%
1336
Multi-Core Score
2033
A13 Bionic +73%
3522
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|1206
|7572
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|-
