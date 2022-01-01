Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 618K vs 403K
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 695
403219
A13 Bionic +53%
618713
CPU 127121 161025
GPU 99172 259620
Memory 63008 82902
UX 112511 110973
Total score 403219 618713
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
699
A13 Bionic +91%
1336
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2033
A13 Bionic +73%
3522
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1206
A13 Bionic +528%
7572
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Score 1206 7572

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 60 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units - 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size - 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

