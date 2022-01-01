Snapdragon 695 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 403K
- 47% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127121
|216602
|GPU
|99172
|336667
|Memory
|63008
|112950
|UX
|112511
|131916
|Total score
|403219
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
699
A15 Bionic +150%
1746
Multi-Core Score
2033
A15 Bionic +132%
4723
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|1206
|9524
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|128
|640
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|-
