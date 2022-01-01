Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 695
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 695
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 403K
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
403219
A15 Bionic +98%
800353
CPU 127121 216602
GPU 99172 336667
Memory 63008 112950
UX 112511 131916
Total score 403219 800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
699
A15 Bionic +150%
1746
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2033
A15 Bionic +132%
4723

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1206
A15 Bionic +690%
9524
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 7 FPS 57 FPS
Score 1206 9524

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units 128 640
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 APL1W07
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (50%)
12 (50%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 765G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 732G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 750G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
6. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
7. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
8. Apple A15 Bionic or A14 Bionic
9. Apple A15 Bionic or A11 Bionic
10. Apple A15 Bionic or Google Tensor
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish