Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 695
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 695
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 966K vs 403K
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
403502
A16 Bionic +140%
966983
CPU 119437 242019
GPU 99927 407261
Memory 68799 167432
UX 111775 145864
Total score 403502 966983
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
702
A16 Bionic +168%
1883
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2034
A16 Bionic +160%
5282

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1203
A16 Bionic +719%
9856
Stability 99% 78%
Graphics test 7 FPS 59 FPS
Score 1203 9856

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units - 6
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 695
2. MediaTek Helio G95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 or Snapdragon 695
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 695
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or Snapdragon 695
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Apple A16 Bionic
7. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Apple A16 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish