Snapdragon 695 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 403K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127121
|187698
|GPU
|99172
|298218
|Memory
|63008
|100887
|UX
|112511
|137683
|Total score
|403219
|728782
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
699
Google Tensor +50%
1051
Multi-Core Score
2033
Google Tensor +40%
2854
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|55%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|1206
|6418
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|20
|Shading units
|128
|320
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|S5E9845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Google Tensor official site
