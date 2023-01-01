Snapdragon 695 vs Tensor G2 VS Snapdragon 695 Tensor G2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Google Tensor G2 Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 396K

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 396K 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)

30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Announced 11-months later

Announced 11-months later Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 695 396595 Tensor G2 +99% 788585 CPU 123304 213533 GPU 99867 317412 Memory 62022 110534 UX 112392 149583 Total score 396595 788585 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 695 694 Tensor G2 +52% 1053 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 695 2013 Tensor G2 +60% 3228 Image compression - 168.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 24.5 images/s Speech recognition - 69.4 words/s Machine learning - 71.2 images/s Camera shooting - 31.2 images/s HTML 5 - 2.97 Mnodes/s SQLite - 1010 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 695 1201 Tensor G2 +433% 6398 Stability 99% 72% Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS Score 1201 6398

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 66 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 24 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 19 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Tensor G2

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1

2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP - 9 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz Execution units - 7 Shading units 128 - FLOPS 536 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 October 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM6375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -