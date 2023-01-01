Snapdragon 695 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 396K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|123304
|213533
|GPU
|99867
|317412
|Memory
|62022
|110534
|UX
|112392
|149583
|Total score
|396595
|788585
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
694
Tensor G2 +52%
1053
Multi-Core Score
2013
Tensor G2 +60%
3228
|Image compression
|-
|168.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|24.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|69.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|71.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|31.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.97 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|1201
|6398
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|7
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|-
