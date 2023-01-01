Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 484K vs 401K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401080
Kirin 980 +21%
484294
CPU 117432 142989
GPU 99983 148351
Memory 67607 83790
UX 112523 108898
Total score 401080 484294
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2032
Kirin 980 +22%
2488
Image compression - 124.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.9 words/s
Machine learning - 49.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1199
Kirin 980 +108%
2490
Stability 99% 48%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Score 1199 2490

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 128 160
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2021 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

