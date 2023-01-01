Snapdragon 695 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 484K vs 401K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|117432
|142989
|GPU
|99983
|148351
|Memory
|67607
|83790
|UX
|112523
|108898
|Total score
|401080
|484294
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
703
701
Multi-Core Score
2032
Kirin 980 +22%
2488
|Image compression
|-
|124.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|49.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|48%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|14 FPS
|Score
|1199
|2490
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|128
|160
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
