Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 666K vs 403K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127121
|175383
|GPU
|99172
|231154
|Memory
|63008
|118538
|UX
|112511
|140457
|Total score
|403219
|666538
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +4%
699
669
Multi-Core Score
2033
Dimensity 1100 +24%
2515
|Image compression
|-
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|23 FPS
|Score
|1206
|3998
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|128
|144
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
