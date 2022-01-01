Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 720

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 720
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 346K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +16%
403219
Dimensity 720
346484
CPU 127121 99354
GPU 99172 84632
Memory 63008 62616
UX 112511 99156
Total score 403219 346484
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +18%
2033
Dimensity 720
1721
Image compression - 98.25 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.95 words/s
Machine learning - 27.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.85 images/s
HTML 5 - 2 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 513 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Score 1206 1222

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6853V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (87.5%)
2 (12.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 765G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 732G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 750G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 810
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
6. MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 700
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish